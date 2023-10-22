Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Reduced by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $125.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $160.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

