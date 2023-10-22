iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Lessened by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $198.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.33 and a 1 year high of $214.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.87 and its 200-day moving average is $201.72.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

