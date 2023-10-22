SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $44.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.