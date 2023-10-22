Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $28.91 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 21.9% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $423.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,046,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,050. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $365.10 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $327.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

