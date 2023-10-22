Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 58,973 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,973 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,720. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

