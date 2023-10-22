AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,977 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,223,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,016. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.58. The company has a market capitalization of $258.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

