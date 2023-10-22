Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $13.60 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.99. 13,703,557 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

