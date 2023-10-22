Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $12.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 405,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,752,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.61. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $200.40 and a one year high of $252.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

