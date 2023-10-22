Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,990 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,990 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,969,000 after acquiring an additional 502,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,989. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

