Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,873. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

