Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases 10,807 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

IQLT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.76. 1,718,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

