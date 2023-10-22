NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of NVE worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVE by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NVE by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVE by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in NVE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 7.9% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NVEC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.44. 54,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,740. The company has a market cap of $325.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.21. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.83.

NVE Announces Dividend

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 32.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVE

NVE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.