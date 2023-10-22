Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 2.6% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 104,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 215.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 65,332 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,446,000 after purchasing an additional 164,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock remained flat at $69.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

