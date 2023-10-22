Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 3,891 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up 2.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,901,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,623. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

