Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3,567.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.41. 2,344,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,034. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

