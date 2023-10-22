Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,344 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 2.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,349,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,165,586. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

