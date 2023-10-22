Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 3,529 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,690 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,785. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,643,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,922,058.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 235,921 shares of company stock worth $5,045,263. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

