Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Increased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3 %

ADI stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,399,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.39 and a 200 day moving average of $183.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.79 and a 12 month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

