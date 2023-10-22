Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $796,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.50. 3,295,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

