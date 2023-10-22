Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.56. 1,294,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,155. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day moving average is $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 39.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

