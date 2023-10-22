Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Cap of $33.92 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and approximately $428,536.94 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005095 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,957,207,633 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

