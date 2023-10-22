Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $199.98 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $9.77 or 0.00032709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.47 billion and approximately $199.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00021957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,358,765 coins and its circulating supply is 354,982,585 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

