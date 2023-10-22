Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $5.43

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Safe has a market cap of $113.04 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 61.1% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $5.43 or 0.00018158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00143286 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00040214 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00021985 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.4252397 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

