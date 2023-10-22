Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises approximately 3.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Jacobs Solutions worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tlwm increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.51. 707,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,785. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.27. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,909,678. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.