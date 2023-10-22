Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 25,000 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE:VGM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,895. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0342 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

