Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LDP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,543. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

