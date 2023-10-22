Arweave (AR) Achieves Market Cap of $268.52 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00013730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $268.52 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arweave has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,878.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.22 or 0.00807311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00170225 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that provides permanent, immutable data storage. Founded in 2018 by Sam Williams and William Jones, the platform uses a modified version of blockchain, the “blockweave,” for everlasting data storage. Its key offering is the guarantee that data such as documents, apps, and valuable information will be preserved indefinitely, an invaluable feature for applications requiring data immutability and permanence. The AR token, Arweave’s native cryptocurrency, is an integral part of the network, enabling users to pay for storage and bandwidth, stake in consensus mechanisms, vote on network upgrades, tip content creators, and transact in the Arweave marketplace. This innovative data storage solution presents a sustainable, tamper-proof, and genuinely permanent data preservation alternative to traditional cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.