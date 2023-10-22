BitShares (BTS) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, BitShares has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $29.25 million and $572,274.52 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001366 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001548 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,117,603 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

