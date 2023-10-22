Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 1,431 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,035,000 after acquiring an additional 81,662 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.59. 1,539,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,734. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average of $170.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

