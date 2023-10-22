Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.55. The company had a trading volume of 860,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,603. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $201.01 and a twelve month high of $351.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.40 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,277.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.