Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 736,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 72,044 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for 1.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $35,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,549 shares of company stock worth $2,104,753 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,364,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,256,491. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

