Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,975 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s comprises about 2.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.52% of Kohl’s worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Kohl’s Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. 4,421,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,511,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

