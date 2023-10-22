Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 1,470 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,022,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,463. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.72 and a 200 day moving average of $172.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

