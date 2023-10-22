Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 4,869 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 3.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,756,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,903. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.