iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $89.47 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2389 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

