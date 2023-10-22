iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,163,000 after acquiring an additional 572,632 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $238.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

