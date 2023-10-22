Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 369,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,283,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

