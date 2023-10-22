iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter.

IOO stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.44.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

