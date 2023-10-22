Stack Financial Management Inc Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.5% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,484. The business’s 50-day moving average is $432.04 and its 200 day moving average is $450.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $110.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

