XXEC Inc. Purchases New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

XXEC Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 3.1% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FDS traded down $6.75 on Friday, reaching $430.12. The stock had a trading volume of 177,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,074. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,551. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

