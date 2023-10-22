STF Management LP Trims Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

STF Management LP lessened its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in PDD by 266.5% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PDD by 3,618.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506,101 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in PDD by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PDD by 3,780.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $102.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,789,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,675. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $111.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.41.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

