Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $78.57 and a one year high of $99.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.