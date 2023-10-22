Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.11-$2.15 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSE HPE opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,865. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

