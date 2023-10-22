Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 625 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $113.18.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.