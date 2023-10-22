Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.46 and a 52-week high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 36.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

