Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

