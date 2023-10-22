Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,430 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $4,291,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.