Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 183,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,517,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,596,000 after purchasing an additional 134,271 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $79.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.30.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

