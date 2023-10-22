Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LULU opened at $395.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $419.86. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

