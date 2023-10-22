Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.96.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MA opened at $384.41 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.50 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $362.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

